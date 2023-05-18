Cato: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cato Corp. (CATO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 22 cents.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $192.1 million in the period.

Cato shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 41% in the last 12 months.

