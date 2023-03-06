Bridgford: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Bridgford Foods Corp. (BRID) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $932,000.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 10 cents.

The frozen and snack foods company posted revenue of $61.6 million in the period.

Bridgford shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.43, a climb of 20% in the last 12 months.

