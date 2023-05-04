Orion Engineered Carbons: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) on Thursday reported net income of $42.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The producer of the chemcial additive carbon black posted revenue of $500.7 million in the period.

Orion Engineered Carbons expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.60 per share.

