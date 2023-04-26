Moelis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moelis & Co. (MC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $187.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $187.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.7 million.

