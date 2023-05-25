Ulta: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $347.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $6.88.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.82 per share.

The beauty products retailer posted revenue of $2.63 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.62 billion.

Ulta expects full-year earnings to be $24.70 to $25.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $11 billion to $11.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULTA