Lifecore Biomedical: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $40.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chaska, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $1.33. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The agricultural and food packaging products company posted revenue of $27.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFCR