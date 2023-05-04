Block: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Block, Inc. (SQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The mobile payments services provider posted revenue of $4.99 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.58 billion.

_____

