Calavo: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) _ Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The avocado grower posted revenue of $243.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $6.2 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.19 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVGW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVGW