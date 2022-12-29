Ellomay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The renewable energy provider posted revenue of $15.7 million in the period.

