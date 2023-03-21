Psychemedics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $688,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The drug testing company posted revenue of $5.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.1 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $25.2 million.

