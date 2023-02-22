Energy Recovery: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $13.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Leandro, California-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 26 cents per share.

The maker of energy recovery devices posted revenue of $42.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $125.6 million.

