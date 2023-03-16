Titan Machinery: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) on Thursday reported earnings of $18.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The West Fargo, North Dakota-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 81 cents per share.

The agriculture and construction equipment seller posted revenue of $583 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $101.9 million, or $4.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.21 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TITN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TITN