First Interstate BancSystem: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 26, 2023 GMT

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $56.3 million.

The Billings, Montana-based bank said it had earnings of 54 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

