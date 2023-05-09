VTEX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its first quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company that helps retailers build e-commerce businesses posted revenue of $42.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, VTEX said it expects revenue in the range of $45 million to $45.8 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $185 million to $190 million.

