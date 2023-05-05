Cigna: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Friday reported break-even earnings in its first quarter.

The Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income that was $4.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $5.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.23 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $46.52 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $46.48 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.52 billion.

