Universal Technical: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Monday reported net income of $2.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $110.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.8 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $418.8 million.

Universal Technical expects full-year revenue in the range of $595 million to $610 million.

