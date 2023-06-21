Drive Shack: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Drive Shack Inc. (DSHK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $77.5 million in the period.

