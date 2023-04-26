Glaxo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.81 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Brentford, Britain-based company said it had net income of 90 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $8.45 billion in the period.

