Reliance Steel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) on Thursday reported profit of $383.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $6.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $6.37 per share.

The metals service-center company posted revenue of $3.97 billion in the period.

