Vail Resorts: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) _ Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Thursday reported a loss of $137 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $3.40 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.17 per share.

The ski resort operator posted revenue of $279.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $246.1 million.

