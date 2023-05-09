Quotient Tech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.7 million in its first quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The digital coupons company posted revenue of $59.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Quotient Tech said it expects revenue in the range of $67 million to $72 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $275 million to $305 million.



