Danaher: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.45 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.36 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The industrial and medical device maker posted revenue of $7.17 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.03 billion.

