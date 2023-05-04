Curis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.

