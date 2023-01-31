Manpower: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $48.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.08 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.14 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $4.81 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $373.8 million, or $7.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.83 billion.

