Similar Genomics Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    March 2, 2023 GMT

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.1 million in its fourth quarter.

    The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

    The life science technology company posted revenue of $765,000 in the period.

    For the year, the company reported a loss of $90.9 million, or $1.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $765,000.

