Light & Wonder: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $22 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 23 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The instant-win lottery ticket maker posted revenue of $670 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $635.5 million.

