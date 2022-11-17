Dolby Laboratories: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $27.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The creator and licensor of audio, video and voice technologies posted revenue of $278.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $303.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $184.1 million, or $1.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Dolby Laboratories expects its per-share earnings to range from 76 cents to 91 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.19.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $330 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $367.4 million.

