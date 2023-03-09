BJ’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $129.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The wholesale membership warehouse operator posted revenue of $4.93 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.81 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $513.2 million, or $3.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.32 billion.

BJ’s shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.

