Alkami: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The provider of digital banking services posted revenue of $55.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $58.6 million, or 64 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $204.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Alkami said it expects revenue in the range of $58 million to $59 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $255 million to $260 million.

Alkami shares have risen nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.89, an increase of 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALKT