Monolithic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $109.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kirkland, Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.99 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $451.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $450.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $430 million to $450 million.

