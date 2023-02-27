ForgeRock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) on Monday reported a loss of $16.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The digital identity and access management services provider posted revenue of $63.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $66.3 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $217.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORG