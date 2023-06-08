AstroNova: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $848,000.

On a per-share basis, the West Warwick, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $35.4 million in the period.

AstroNova shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALOT