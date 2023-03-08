VSE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.8 million.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $234.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $235.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.1 million, or $2.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $949.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSEC