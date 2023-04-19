Las Vegas Sands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $147 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

