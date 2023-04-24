Northwest Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $33.7 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The holding company for Northwest Savings Bank posted revenue of $158.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $136.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWBI