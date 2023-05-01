J&J Snack Foods: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (AP) — PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $6.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pennsauken, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The drink and snack maker posted revenue of $337.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $329.7 million.

