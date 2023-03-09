Homology Medicines: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

The gene editing company posted revenue of $802,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $5 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIXX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIXX