MBIA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MBIA Inc. (MBI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $93 million in its first quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.86 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 3 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $2 million in the period.

