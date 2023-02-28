Consolidated Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $35.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Mattoon, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $296 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $140.1 million, or 87 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.19 billion.

