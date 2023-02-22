Allegion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $135.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The security device maker posted revenue of $861.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $849 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $458 million, or $5.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.27 billion.

Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.50 per share.

Allegion shares have increased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 4%. The stock has increased nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

