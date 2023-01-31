Lake Shore Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (AP) _ Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.2 million.

The Dunkirk, New York-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share.

The holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank posted revenue of $8.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.7 million, or 97 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $27 million.

