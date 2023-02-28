Zevia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — Zevia PBC (ZVIA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Encino, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The stevia-sweetened soda maker posted revenue of $35.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $33.9 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $163.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Zevia said it expects revenue in the range of $40 million to $43 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $180 million to $190 million.

