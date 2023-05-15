Monday.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported a loss of $14.7 million in its first quarter.

The Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The project management software developer posted revenue of $162.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Monday.com said it expects revenue in the range of $168 million to $170 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $702 million to $706 million.

