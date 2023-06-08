AP NEWS
    Argan: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    June 8, 2023 GMT

    ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.1 million.

    On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

    The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $103.7 million in the period.

    Argan shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $44.35, a climb of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGX

