PetIQ: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 10 cents per share.

The pet medications and products maker posted revenue of $184.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $191.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $48.2 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $921.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, PetIQ said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $290 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $970 million to $1.03 billion.

