Loews: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Loews Corp. (L) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $364 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The commercial property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $3.79 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.01 billion, or $4.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.04 billion.

