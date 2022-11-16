Best: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HANGZHOU, China (AP) _ Best Inc. (BEST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $49.8 million in its third quarter.

The Hangzhou, China-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and to account for discontinued operations, were 59 cents per share.

The logistics company posted revenue of $285.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 63 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $6.05.

