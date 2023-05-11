Teekay Tankers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) on Thursday reported profit of $169.4 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $4.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.13 per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $394.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $270.5 million.

_____

