PhenixFIN: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — PhenixFIN Corporation (PFX) on Thursday reported earnings of $4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 78 cents per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $4.7 million in the period.

