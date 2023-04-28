Imperial Oil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $923 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.58.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The oil and gas and petroleum products company posted revenue of $8.96 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.38 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMO